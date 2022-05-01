Dr. Doniel Wolfe, second from left, spouse of the Pacific Air Forces command chief, speaks during a Spouses Roundtable at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 5, 2022. The event allowed military spouses the opportunity to bring concerns and issues at JBER forward to key spouses from PACAF during their three-day visit focused on improving quality of life for military members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Samuel Colvin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2022 Date Posted: 01.18.2022 18:05 Photo ID: 7014805 VIRIN: 220105-F-YL679-1592 Resolution: 5207x3719 Size: 14.13 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PACAF key spouses visit JBER [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Samuel Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.