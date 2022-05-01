PACAF key spouses visit JBER

Dr. Doniel Wolfe, right, spouse of the Pacific Air Forces command chief, and key spouses discuss with Military and Family Life Counselors how counselors have tailored their service to adjust to specific stressors on military members and their families operating in Alaska at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 5, 2022. Key spouses from PACAF and JBER met with a variety of organizations during a three-day visit focused on improving quality of life for military members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Samuel Colvin)

