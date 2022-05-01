COMPACAF Visits JBER

U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander, speaks to members of the 9th Army Band, 17th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, U.S. Army Alaska, during the PACAF civic leader social at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 5, 2022. The social gave PACAF and 11th Air Force leadership the opportunity to connect with leaders from the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)

Date Taken: 01.05.2022 Date Posted: 01.18.2022 Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US