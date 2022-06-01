PACAF key spouses visit JBER

The Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Arctic Spark leadership team discusses their mission with Cindy Wilsbach, third from right, first lady of Pacific Air Forces, and key spouses at JBER, Alaska, Jan. 6, 2022. Key spouses from PACAF and JBER met with a variety of organizations during a three-day visit focused on improving quality of life for military members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Samuel Colvin)

