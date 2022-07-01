U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander, gives a thumbs-up before an F-22 Raptor sortie at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 7, 2022. Wilsbach is a command pilot with more than 5,000 flight hours, primarily in the F-15C, MC-12 and F-22. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2022 Date Posted: 01.18.2022 18:05 Photo ID: 7014791 VIRIN: 220107-F-KB004-1065 Resolution: 1495x841 Size: 724.01 KB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COMPACAF Visits JBER [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.