    COMPACAF Visits JBER

    COMPACAF Visits JBER

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach (left) Pacific Air Forces commander, and Chief Master Sgt. David Wolfe, PACAF command chief, pose for a photo with members of the 9th Army Band, 17th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, U.S. Army Alaska, during the PACAF civic leader social at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 5, 2022. The social gave PACAF and 11th Air Force leadership the opportunity to connect with leaders from the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2022
    Date Posted: 01.18.2022 18:05
    Photo ID: 7014782
    VIRIN: 220105-F-KB004-1155
    Resolution: 4833x3452
    Size: 6.04 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMPACAF Visits JBER [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF command team, spouses visit JBER

    PACAF
    JBER
    11th Air Force
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific

