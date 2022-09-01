U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Diego Rodriguez, 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron aeromedical technician, observes personnel in a Negatively Pressurized Conex Lite (NPCL) on a C-130 Hercules, Jan. 9, 2022. The NPC was designed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the United States Transportation Command's request for the high-capacity airlift of COVID-19 passengers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2022 Date Posted: 01.12.2022 07:37 Photo ID: 7007933 VIRIN: 220109-F-MG692-0031 Resolution: 4800x2700 Size: 4.13 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 7 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 379th EAES: providing world-class care anywhere [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.