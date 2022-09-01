379th EAES: providing world-class care anywhere

Members of the 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron offload patients and baggage from a C-130 Hercules, Jan. 9, 2022. The 379th EAES team picked up patients from a forward deployed location and transported them to another location to receive medical care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)
|01.09.2022
|01.12.2022 07:37
|7007931
|220109-F-MG692-0060
|4800x2806
|3.36 MB
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|8
|2
