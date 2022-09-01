U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Diego Rodriguez (right), 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron aeromedical technician, helps U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Rakel Krumback (left), 379th EAES aeromedical technician, don protective gear on a C-130 Hercules, Jan. 9, 2022. The 379th EAES flew to various locations in the area of responsibility to transport patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2022 Date Posted: 01.12.2022 07:36 Photo ID: 7007923 VIRIN: 220109-F-MG692-0001 Resolution: 4800x2700 Size: 5.02 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 379th EAES: providing world-class care anywhere [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.