379th EAES: providing world-class care anywhere

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Rakel Krumback (right), 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron aeromedical technician, and U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Nadja Campbell (left), 379th EAES flight nurse, converse inside a Negatively Pressurized Conex Lite (NPCL) on a C-130 Hercules, Jan. 9, 2022. The 30-foot NPCL is certified for use aboard the C-17 Globemaster III and multiple C-130 Hercules variants for intratheater operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

Date Taken: 01.09.2022 Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA