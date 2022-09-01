U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Nadja Campbell, 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight nurse, prepares to receive patients on a C-130 Hercules, Jan. 9, 2022. As a flight nurse, Campbell is responsible for ensuring that the patients she flies with are cared for and maintain a stable condition throughout their flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2022 07:36
|Photo ID:
|7007924
|VIRIN:
|220109-F-MG692-0006
|Resolution:
|4800x2700
|Size:
|3.6 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|3
This work, 379th EAES: providing world-class care anywhere [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
