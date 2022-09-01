U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Diego Rodriguez, 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron aeromedical technician, inputs data on a laptop aboard a C-130 Hercules, Jan. 9, 2022. The standard AE team consists of flight nurses, aeromedical techs, and additional specialized personnel, like bioenvironmental techs, who have shared responsibility of providing patient care, administrative tasks, and equipment preparation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2022 Date Posted: 01.12.2022 07:36 Photo ID: 7007930 VIRIN: 220109-F-MG692-0040 Resolution: 4800x3348 Size: 4.29 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 379th EAES: providing world-class care anywhere [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.