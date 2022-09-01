379th EAES: providing world-class care anywhere

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Victor Alcon, 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron bioenvironmental technician, observes personnel in a Negatively Pressurized Conex Lite (NPCL) on a C-130 Hercules, Jan. 9, 2022. The NPC was designed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the United States Transportation Command's request for the high-capacity airlift of COVID-19 passengers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)
|01.09.2022
|01.12.2022 07:36
|7007925
|220109-F-MG692-0012
|4800x2700
|3.33 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|6
|2
