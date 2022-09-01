Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    379th EAES: providing world-class care anywhere [Image 6 of 11]

    379th EAES: providing world-class care anywhere

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    01.09.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Nadja Campbell, 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight nurse, takes down a patient’s vital sign information inside a Negatively Pressurized Conex Lite (NPCL) aboard a C-130 Hercules, Jan. 9, 2022. The NPCL can hold 15 seated passengers, nine ambulatory patients, and two litter patients while minimizing the risk of infection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2022 07:36
    Photo ID: 7007928
    VIRIN: 220109-F-MG692-0019
    Resolution: 4800x3336
    Size: 5.29 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    CENTCOM
    379 AEW
    AFCENT
    Aeromedical Evacuation
    379 EAES
    Al Udeid Air Base

