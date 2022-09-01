U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Nadja Campbell, 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight nurse, takes down a patient’s vital sign information inside a Negatively Pressurized Conex Lite (NPCL) aboard a C-130 Hercules, Jan. 9, 2022. The NPCL can hold 15 seated passengers, nine ambulatory patients, and two litter patients while minimizing the risk of infection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2022 Date Posted: 01.12.2022 07:36 Photo ID: 7007928 VIRIN: 220109-F-MG692-0019 Resolution: 4800x3336 Size: 5.29 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 379th EAES: providing world-class care anywhere [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.