U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Diego Rodriguez, 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron aeromedical technician, inputs data on a laptop aboard a C-130 Hercules, Jan. 9, 2022. Patients flying with AE teams have their information input in a system to forward to providers on the ground receiving them after landing to ensure a smooth transition between medical providers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2022 07:36
|Photo ID:
|7007927
|VIRIN:
|220109-F-MG692-0013
|Resolution:
|4800x2700
|Size:
|2.28 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 379th EAES: providing world-class care anywhere [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
