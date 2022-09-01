379th EAES: providing world-class care anywhere

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Rakel Krumback (left), 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron aeromedical technician, equips a patient with a blood pressure cuff while U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Nadja Campbell (right), 379th EAES flight nurse, prepares to record vital signs inside a Negatively Pressurized Conex Lite (NPCL) aboard a C-130 Hercules, Jan. 9, 2022. The NPCL can be configured in many ways to either transport COVID-19 patients who require in-flight medical care by an AE team or to quarantine ambulatory passengers who do not require in-flight medical attention. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

