Sabers first in EUCOM to integrate contracted ADAIR

Torben Daubitz, Top Aces fighter pilot, looks out the front of the cockpit of an A-4 Skyhawk before taking off from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, as part of an adversary air (ADAIR) utility assessment Dec. 15, 2021. The 52nd Wing was selected to participate in the first-ever implementation of civilian-contracted adversary air in the U.S. Air Forces in Europe theater of operations as part of an ongoing assessment of the effectiveness and viability of the program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

Date Taken: 12.15.2021 Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE