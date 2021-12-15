Sabers first in EUCOM to integrate contracted ADAIR

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Joshua Skroch, 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron Fuels Management Flight fuels distribution operator, refuels a Top Aces A-4 Skyhawk during an adversary air (ADAIR) utility assessment on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 15, 2021. Though Top Aces has trained with other Allied air forces like the German Luftwaffe, this marks the first time U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa has integrated the privately-owned adversary air company. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

