Sabers first in EUCOM to integrate contracted ADAIR

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 480th Fighter Squadron taxis toward the runway for takeoff on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 15, 2021. As the first phase in a three-part adversary air (ADAIR) utility assessment for U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa, the 52nd Fighter Wing integrated two Top Aces A-4 Skyhawks to test the viability of training alongside contracted fighter jets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

