Torben Daubitz, Top Aces fighter pilot (right), meets with U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Pittayut Phonboon, 480th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, next to a A-4 Skyhawk after refueling for an adversary air (ADAIR) utility assessment at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 15, 2021. Though Top Aces has trained with other Allied air forces like the German Luftwaffe, this marks the first time U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa has integrated the privately-owned adversary air company. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2021 Date Posted: 12.27.2021 04:10 Photo ID: 6994237 VIRIN: 211215-F-LH638-1549 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 8.71 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sabers first in EUCOM to integrate contracted ADAIR [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.