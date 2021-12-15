Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sabers first in EUCOM to integrate contracted ADAIR

    Sabers first in EUCOM to integrate contracted ADAIR

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    12.15.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson Elleman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Torben Daubitz, Top Aces fighter pilot (right), meets with U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Pittayut Phonboon, 480th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, next to a A-4 Skyhawk after refueling for an adversary air (ADAIR) utility assessment at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 15, 2021. Though Top Aces has trained with other Allied air forces like the German Luftwaffe, this marks the first time U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa has integrated the privately-owned adversary air company. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2021
    Date Posted: 12.27.2021
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    F-16
    ACE
    assessment
    A-4
    ADAIR
    Top Aces

