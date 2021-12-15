Sabers first in EUCOM to integrate contracted ADAIR

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Joshua Skroch, 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron Fuels Management Flight fuels distribution operator, refuels a Top Aces A-4 Skyhawk from a U.S. Air Force R-11 fuel truck during an adversary air (ADAIR) utility assessment on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 15, 2021. The Douglas A-4 Skyhawk was first designed as a jet-powered attack aircraft for the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps in the 1950s. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

Date Taken: 12.15.2021 Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE