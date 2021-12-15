Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sabers first in EUCOM to integrate contracted ADAIR [Image 7 of 11]

    Sabers first in EUCOM to integrate contracted ADAIR

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    12.15.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson Elleman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A Top Aces A-4 Skyhawk flies past the air traffic control tower on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, as part of an adversary air (ADAIR) utility assessment Dec. 15, 2021. The 52nd Fighter Wing was selected to participate in the first-ever implementation of civilian-contracted adversary air (ADAIR) utility assessment in the U.S. European Command theater of operations, as part of an ongoing assessment of the effectiveness and viability of the program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2021
    Date Posted: 12.27.2021 04:10
    Photo ID: 6994241
    VIRIN: 211215-F-LH638-1857
    Resolution: 4064x2709
    Size: 3.76 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sabers first in EUCOM to integrate contracted ADAIR [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    ACE
    assessment
    A-4
    ADAIR
    Top Aces

