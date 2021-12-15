Sabers first in EUCOM to integrate contracted ADAIR

A Top Aces A-4 Skyhawk flies past the air traffic control tower on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, as part of an adversary air (ADAIR) utility assessment Dec. 15, 2021. The 52nd Fighter Wing was selected to participate in the first-ever implementation of civilian-contracted adversary air (ADAIR) utility assessment in the U.S. European Command theater of operations, as part of an ongoing assessment of the effectiveness and viability of the program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

