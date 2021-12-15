Torben Daubitz, Top Aces fighter pilot (left), speaks with U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Pittayut Phonboon, 480th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, about a Top Aces A-4 Skyhawk after refueling for an adversary air (ADAIR) utility assessment on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 15, 2021. As the first phase in a three-part adversary air (ADAIR) utility assessment for U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa, the 52nd Fighter Wing integrated two A-4 Skyhawks to test the viability of training alongside contracted fighter jets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2021 04:10
|Photo ID:
|6994243
|VIRIN:
|211215-F-LH638-1631
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|7.53 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Sabers first in EUCOM to integrate contracted ADAIR [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
