A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 480th Fighter Squadron takes off from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 15, 2021. The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a compact, multi-role fighter aircraft, used in both air-to-air combat and air-to-surface attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2021 04:10
|Photo ID:
|6994240
|VIRIN:
|211215-F-LH638-1818
|Resolution:
|3526x2351
|Size:
|2.54 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Sabers first in EUCOM to integrate contracted ADAIR [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT