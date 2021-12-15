Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sabers first in EUCOM to integrate contracted ADAIR [Image 6 of 11]

    Sabers first in EUCOM to integrate contracted ADAIR

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    12.15.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson Elleman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 480th Fighter Squadron takes off from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 15, 2021. The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a compact, multi-role fighter aircraft, used in both air-to-air combat and air-to-surface attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2021
    Date Posted: 12.27.2021 04:10
    Photo ID: 6994240
    VIRIN: 211215-F-LH638-1818
    Resolution: 3526x2351
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sabers first in EUCOM to integrate contracted ADAIR [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sabers first in EUCOM to integrate contracted ADAIR
    Sabers first in EUCOM to integrate contracted ADAIR
    Sabers first in EUCOM to integrate contracted ADAIR
    Sabers first in EUCOM to integrate contracted ADAIR
    Sabers first in EUCOM to integrate contracted ADAIR
    Sabers first in EUCOM to integrate contracted ADAIR
    Sabers first in EUCOM to integrate contracted ADAIR
    Sabers first in EUCOM to integrate contracted ADAIR
    Sabers first in EUCOM to integrate contracted ADAIR
    Sabers first in EUCOM to integrate contracted ADAIR
    Sabers first in EUCOM to integrate contracted ADAIR

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    ACE
    assessment
    A-4
    ADAIR
    Top Aces

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT