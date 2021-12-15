Sabers first in EUCOM to integrate contracted ADAIR

A Top Aces A-4 Skyhawk taxis after landing on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, for an adversary air (ADAIR) utility assessment Dec. 15, 2021. The 52nd Fighter Wing was selected to participate in the first-ever implementation of civilian-contracted adversary air (ADAIR) utility assessment in the U.S. European Command theater of operations as part of an ongoing program to assess the effectiveness of the program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

