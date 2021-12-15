Sabers first in EUCOM to integrate contracted ADAIR

Torben Daubitz, Top Aces fighter pilot, prepares to take off from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, in a Top Aces A-4 Skyhawk as part of an adversary air (ADAIR) utility assessment Dec. 15, 2021. The Douglas A-4 Skyhawk was first designed as a jet-powered attack aircraft for the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps in the 1950s. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

