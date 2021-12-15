Torben Daubitz, Top Aces fighter pilot, prepares to take off from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, in a Top Aces A-4 Skyhawk as part of an adversary air (ADAIR) utility assessment Dec. 15, 2021. The Douglas A-4 Skyhawk was first designed as a jet-powered attack aircraft for the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps in the 1950s. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2021 04:10
|Photo ID:
|6994245
|VIRIN:
|211215-F-LH638-1790
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|7.33 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Sabers first in EUCOM to integrate contracted ADAIR [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS
