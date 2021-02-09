816 EAS supports NEO efforts

U.S. Sailors and U.S. Marines members assist in offloading qualified evacuees and their belongings from a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III, deployed with the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, in support of noncombatant evacuation operations at Bahrain International Airport, Bahrain, Sep. 2, 2021. The Afghanistan NEO was the largest non-combatant evacuation operation ever conducted by the U.S. military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Harrison)
