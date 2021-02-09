A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III crew, assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, prepare to guide qualified evacuees aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III in support of noncombatant evacuation operations at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Sep. 2, 2021. The Afghanistan NEO was the largest non-combatant evacuation operation ever conducted by the U.S. military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Harrison)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2021 09:39
|Photo ID:
|6993447
|VIRIN:
|210902-F-YL100-0208
|Resolution:
|4240x2832
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|QA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 816 EAS supports NEO efforts [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Taylor Harrison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
