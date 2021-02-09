816 EAS supports NEO efforts

U.S. Airmen guide qualified evacuees aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III in support of noncombatant evacuation operations at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Sep. 2, 2021. The Afghanistan NEO was the largest non-combatant evacuation operation ever conducted by the U.S. military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Harrison)

Date Taken: 09.02.2021 Date Posted: 12.24.2021 Location: QA