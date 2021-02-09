816 EAS supports NEO efforts

A U.S. Air Force security forces raven, assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, hands out water to qualified evacuees in support of noncombatant evacuation operations over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sep. 2, 2021. The Afghanistan NEO was the largest non-combatant evacuation operation ever conducted by the U.S. military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Harrison)

