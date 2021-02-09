816 EAS supports NEO efforts

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III pilot, assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, goes through preflight procedures in support of noncombatant evacuation operations at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Sep. 2, 2021. The Afghanistan NEO was the largest non-combatant evacuation operation ever conducted by the U.S. military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Harrison)

