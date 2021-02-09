816 EAS supports NEO efforts

A U.S. Air Force flying crew chief, assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, glances out the crew entrance door before performing routine inspections on a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III in support of noncombatant evacuation operations at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Sep. 2, 2021. The Afghanistan NEO was the largest non-combatant evacuation operation ever conducted by the U.S. military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Harrison)
|09.02.2021
|12.24.2021 09:40
|6993448
|210902-F-YL100-0020
|3387x2718
|1.34 MB
|QA
|1
|0
