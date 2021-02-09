Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    816 EAS supports NEO efforts [Image 9 of 13]

    816 EAS supports NEO efforts

    QATAR

    09.02.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Harrison 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Navy and U.S Marine Corps members approach a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III to assist in offloading qualified evacuees and their belongings in support of noncombatant evacuation operations at Bahrain International Airport, Bahrain, Sep. 2, 2021. The Afghanistan NEO was the largest non-combatant evacuation operation ever conducted by the U.S. military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Harrison)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 12.24.2021 09:39
    Photo ID: 6993456
    VIRIN: 210902-F-YL100-0766
    Resolution: 4133x2761
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: QA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 816 EAS supports NEO efforts [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Taylor Harrison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1 CTCS
    USAF
    NEO

