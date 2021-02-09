816 EAS supports NEO efforts

U.S. Sailors and U.S. Marines members approach a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III, deployed with the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, to assist in offloading qualified refugees and their belongings in support of noncombatant evacuation operations at Bahrain International Airport, Bahrain, Sep. 2, 2021. The Afghanistan NEO was the largest non-combatant evacuation operation ever conducted by the U.S. military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Harrison)

