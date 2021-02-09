Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    816 EAS supports NEO efforts [Image 5 of 13]

    816 EAS supports NEO efforts

    QATAR

    09.02.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Harrison 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Airman, assigned to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing, guides qualified evacuees aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III in support of noncombatant evacuation operations at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Sep. 2, 2021. The Afghanistan NEO was the largest non-combatant evacuation operation ever conducted by the U.S. military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Harrison)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 12.24.2021 09:39
    Photo ID: 6993451
    VIRIN: 210902-F-YL100-0273
    Resolution: 3632x2472
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: QA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 816 EAS supports NEO efforts [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Taylor Harrison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1 CTCS
    USAF
    NEO

