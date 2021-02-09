A U.S. Military member waves to a child as U.S. Sailors and U.S. Marines escort qualified evacuees and their belongings off a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III during ongoing noncombatant evacuation operations at Bahrain International Airport, Bahrain, Sep. 2, 2021. The Afghanistan NEO was the largest non-combatant evacuation operation ever conducted by the U.S. military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Harrison)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.02.2021 Date Posted: 12.24.2021 09:40 Photo ID: 6993460 VIRIN: 210902-F-YL100-0951 Resolution: 3132x2410 Size: 1.88 MB Location: QA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 816 EAS supports NEO efforts [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Taylor Harrison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.