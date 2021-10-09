Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAY conducts 9/11 remembrance ceremony [Image 11 of 12]

    CFAY conducts 9/11 remembrance ceremony

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.10.2021

    Photo by Tetsuya Morita 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 10, 2021) - Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's (CFAY) Command Master Chief Robert Beachy and Arnel Dorn, Commander, Navy Region Japan Fire and Emergency Services Yokosuka's assistant fire chief, lay a wreath during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony onboard CFAY. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 00:10
    Photo ID: 6827789
    VIRIN: 210910-N-NS063-1338
    Resolution: 5911x3945
    Size: 3.7 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY conducts 9/11 remembrance ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by Tetsuya Morita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFAY conducts 9/11 remembrance ceremony
    CFAY conducts 9/11 remembrance ceremony
    CFAY conducts 9/11 remembrance ceremony
    CFAY conducts 9/11 remembrance ceremony
    CFAY conducts 9/11 remembrance ceremony
    CFAY conducts 9/11 remembrance ceremony
    CFAY conducts 9/11 remembrance ceremony
    CFAY conducts 9/11 remembrance ceremony
    CFAY conducts 9/11 remembrance ceremony
    CFAY conducts 9/11 remembrance ceremony
    CFAY conducts 9/11 remembrance ceremony
    CFAY conducts 9/11 remembrance ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CNFJ
    9/11
    September 11th
    CFAY
    CNRJ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT