CFAY conducts 9/11 remembrance ceremony

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 10, 2021) - Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's (CFAY) Command Master Chief Robert Beachy and Arnel Dorn, Commander, Navy Region Japan Fire and Emergency Services Yokosuka's assistant fire chief, lay a wreath during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony onboard CFAY. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)

