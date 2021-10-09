Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAY conducts 9/11 remembrance ceremony [Image 12 of 12]

    CFAY conducts 9/11 remembrance ceremony

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.10.2021

    Photo by Tetsuya Morita 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 10, 2021) - Yeoman 2nd Class Marcus Evans rings a bell during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY conducts 9/11 remembrance ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by Tetsuya Morita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CNFJ
    9/11
    September 11th
    CFAY
    CNRJ

