    CFAY conducts 9/11 remembrance ceremony

    CFAY conducts 9/11 remembrance ceremony

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.09.2021

    Photo by Taylor Curry 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 10, 2021) - Sailors from Commander, Fleet Avtivities Yokosuka (CFAY) conduct morning colors at a 9/11 remembrance ceremony held at the installation's command hill. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Curry)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 00:10
    Photo ID: 6827780
    VIRIN: 210910-N-NB144-0003
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 7.99 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY conducts 9/11 remembrance ceremony, by Taylor Curry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CNFJ
    9/11
    September 11th
    CFAY
    CNRJ

