YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 10, 2021) - From left to right, Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Claudia Ofuri, Fire Controlman Aegis 1st Class Zack Garvalia and Yeoman 2nd Class Marcus Evans,

stand in preparation for a flag-raising event at a 9/11 remembrance ceremony onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY).

For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2021 Date Posted: 09.10.2021 00:10 Photo ID: 6827785 VIRIN: 210910-N-NS063-1032 Resolution: 6703x4474 Size: 1.56 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAY conducts 9/11 remembrance ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by Tetsuya Morita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.