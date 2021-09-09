YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 10, 2021) - Capt. Rich Jarrett, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), delivers an opening speech at a 9/11 remembrance ceremony held on CFAY's command hill. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2021 00:10
|Photo ID:
|6827779
|VIRIN:
|210910-N-NB144-0002
|Resolution:
|5451x3627
|Size:
|8.39 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAY conducts 9/11 remembrance ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by Taylor Curry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
