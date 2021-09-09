CFAY conducts 9/11 remembrance ceremony

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 10, 2021) - Capt. Rich Jarrett, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), delivers an opening speech at a 9/11 remembrance ceremony held on CFAY's command hill. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)

