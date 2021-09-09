CFAY conducts 9/11 remembrance ceremony

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 10, 2021) - Sailors from Commander, Fleet Avtivities Yokosuka (CFAY), and Commander, Navy Region Japan march in formation down CFAY's King St. to lay a wreath at the installation's 9/11 memorial. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Curry)

