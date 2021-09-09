CFAY conducts 9/11 remembrance ceremony

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 10, 2021) - Sailors from Commander, Fleet Avtivities Yokosuka (CFAY) conduct morning colors at a 9/11 remembrance ceremony held at the installation's command hill. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Curry)

