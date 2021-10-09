YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 10, 2021) - A wreath is laid on a Commander, Navy Region Japan Fire and Emergency Services Yokosuka fire truck during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony held onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2021 Date Posted: 09.10.2021 00:10 Photo ID: 6827787 VIRIN: 210910-N-NS063-1209 Resolution: 5978x3990 Size: 2.31 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAY conducts 9/11 remembrance ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by Tetsuya Morita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.