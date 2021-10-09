YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 10, 2021) - Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, Commander, Navy Region Japan/Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan, Capt. Rich Jarrett, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), Arnel Dorn, Commander, Navy Region Japan Fire and Emergency Services Yokosuka's assistant fire chief, and CFAY's chief petty officers and first class petty officers march in formation during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony onboard CFAY. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2021 00:10
|Photo ID:
|6827788
|VIRIN:
|210910-N-NS063-1252
|Resolution:
|6794x4534
|Size:
|2.54 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAY conducts 9/11 remembrance ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by Tetsuya Morita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT