CFAY conducts 9/11 remembrance ceremony

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 10, 2021) - Members of Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES) Yokosuka lay a wreath on a CNRJ F&ES fire truck during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony held at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's (CFAY) command hill. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Curry)

