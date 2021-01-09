501st CSW supports Operation Allies Refuge

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Codi Rorex, 7th Combat Weather Squadron staff weather officer, talks with young evacuees during Operation Allies Refuge at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 30, 2021. Evacuees receive support such as temporary lodging, food and water, and access to medical care at Ramstein Air Base while preparing for transportation to their next transient destinations. Ramstein Air Base transformed into U.S. European Command’s primary evacuation hub, supporting one of the largest, most complex humanitarian airlift operations in history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)

