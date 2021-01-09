Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    501st CSW supports Operation Allies Refuge [Image 13 of 16]

    501st CSW supports Operation Allies Refuge

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.01.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Hunter Laboy, 422nd Security Forces noncommissioned officer in charge of police services and quick reaction force augmentee from Royal Air Force Alconbury, England, talks with children during Operation Allies Refuge at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 30, 2021. Ramstein transformed into U.S. European Command’s primary evacuation hub supporting one of the largest, most complex humanitarian airlift operations in history. Ramstein Air Base transformed into U.S. European Command’s primary evacuation hub, supporting one of the largest, most complex humanitarian airlift operations in history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.05.2021 09:27
    Photo ID: 6819528
    VIRIN: 210901-F-IM475-1002
    Resolution: 7125x4750
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 501st CSW supports Operation Allies Refuge [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Jennifer Zima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    evacuation
    Afghanistan
    Afghanwithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

