501st CSW supports Operation Allies Refuge

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Hunter Laboy, 422nd Security Forces noncommissioned officer in charge of police services and quick reaction force augmentee from Royal Air Force Alconbury, England, talks with children during Operation Allies Refuge at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 30, 2021. Ramstein transformed into U.S. European Command’s primary evacuation hub supporting one of the largest, most complex humanitarian airlift operations in history. Ramstein Air Base transformed into U.S. European Command’s primary evacuation hub, supporting one of the largest, most complex humanitarian airlift operations in history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)

