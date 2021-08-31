U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mariela Sanchez, 86th Maintenance Group maintenance operations control controller, gives baby formula to a child during Operation Allies Refuge at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 31, 2021. In support of Operation Allies Refuge, hundreds of volunteers have organized and distributed donations to evacuees. Ramstein Air Base transformed into U.S. European Command’s primary evacuation hub, supporting one of the largest, most complex humanitarian airlift operations in history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2021 Date Posted: 09.05.2021 09:26 Photo ID: 6819522 VIRIN: 210831-F-IM475-1013 Resolution: 7411x4941 Size: 3.07 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 501st CSW supports Operation Allies Refuge [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Jennifer Zima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.