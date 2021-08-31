501st CSW supports Operation Allies Refuge

U.S. Air Force Airman Alexis McBrian, 48th Security Forces Squadron response force member and POD 2 security, assigned to Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, provides security while a group of evacuees prepares to leave Ramstein and head to other transient locations during Operation Allies Refuge at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 31, 2021. Operation Allies Refuge is providing support to evacuees from Afghanistan in the form of food, medical services, and temporary lodging while they await transportation to other transient locations. Ramstein Air Base transformed into U.S. European Command’s primary evacuation hub, supporting one of the largest, most complex humanitarian airlift operations in history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)

